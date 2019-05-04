Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Thousands take to the streets to call for independence vote

UK News | Published:

Some people joined in with the crowds of marchers waving Saltires as the event passed along the streets of Glasgow.

March for Independence

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a rally in support of Scottish independence after campaigners marched through Glasgow.

(Lesley Martin/PA)

The All Under One Banner event set off from Kelvingrove Park at 1.30pm and passed through the city before finishing at Glasgow Green for a rally.

(Lesley Martin/PA)

Police estimated that 30,000-35,000 people were at Glasgow Green for the rally, where a number of speakers and musical acts appeared on a stage in the park.

(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)

Advertising

(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)

Advertising

(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
(Lesley Martin/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News