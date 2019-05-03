Reporting of evidence in Ana Kriegel murder trial suspended

The reporting of evidence in the trial of two boys charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been suspended.

On Friday, in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered a temporary ban on media outlets reporting on evidence heard in the trial until its conclusion.

Speaking to the jury, Mr Justice McDermott apologised for the delay in proceedings after an issue arose in the morning.

“There has been considerable media coverage of this case and none of that is relevant to your deliberations, it’s irrelevant and you must ignore it,” he said.

“It’s my duty to maintain the integrity of this process.

“I have made an order which restricts publication of evidence in this trial until its conclusion.

“I want to remind you that your verdict to decide the matter is in relation to exclusively what you hear here.”

Mr Justice McDermott repeated that any decision the jury reached must be in accordance with evidence heard in court “and nothing more”.

The court heard previously that the 14-year-old’s naked body was found in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after she went missing in May last year.

Two boys are standing trial for her murder.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of the schoolgirl.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The boys cannot be identified because of their age.