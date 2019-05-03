Queen to attend wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor

The Queen is to attend Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding on Saturday May 18, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, will marry Thomas Kingston in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It is the third royal wedding in the 15th-century St George Chapel in less than a year, following the star-studded nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston are to marry later this month (Alexandra Diez de Rivera/PA)

The event will not attract worldwide press attention on the scale of Harry and Meghan and Eugenie’s weddings.

A minor royal, Lady Gabriella is not a household name but her immediate family members are better known.

Her brother Lord Freddie Windsor is married to actress Sophie Winkleman while her mother Princess Michael has made headlines over the years for her outspoken comments, being dubbed “Princess Pushy” by the press.

The bearded Prince Michael of Kent is the Queen’s cousin.

Buckingham Palace said the monarch would be joined by other members of the royal family, but the other royal attendees have not yet been revealed.

St George’s Chapel is to host its third wedding in less than a year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex is not likely to attend, as she is expected to have welcomed her baby by then.

The ceremony will begin at noon, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Revd David Conner.

Lady Gabriella, 38, who is known as Ella, had been dating Mr Kingston for a number of years when he proposed while they were on the island of Sark last summer.

She works as an arts and travel director for brand company Branding Latin America, based in Knightsbridge, London.

Mr Kingston is a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies”, and is a close friend of Pippa Middleton.