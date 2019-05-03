Outlander star Sam Heughan happy to return home

Outlander star Sam Heughan has said he is happy to be back home in Scotland filming series five of the hit show.

Heughan revealed the cast has a couple of episodes under its belt as he took time out to visit the music and drama school where he trained as an actor.

The 39-year-old, who grew up in Dumfries and Galloway, also has two action films awaiting release.

Heughan with Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, Heughan said: “We’ve just started production – we’re a couple of episodes in.

“I also have two movies coming out this year – I shot a movie with Vin Diesel (Bloodshot) in the summer break and also another action movie called SAS.

“It’s been a busy year but it’s nice to be back in Scotland.”

Outlander follows the adventures of English nurse Claire Randall, who travels back in time from 1940s Scotland to the 18th century, where she meets and falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Heughan.

The adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s book series concluded its fourth series in January.

The first book was published in 1991 and it was adapted for television in 2014.

Fans of the series have since flocked from Europe and North America to visit locations featured in the show.

Heughan said of series five: “Scotland is doubling this year as North Carolina. The set design has been incredible.

“It’s the build-up to the War of Independence and Jamie Fraser is stuck between two fires.

“He’s working for the British but doesn’t believe in their cause.”