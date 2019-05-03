May telling lies about Brexit, says Tory who heckled PM at conference in Llangollen

A heckler who confronted Theresa May during her Welsh Conservative Conference speech has blasted her handling of Brexit and said he did not want to listen to any more “rubbish”.

Former Tory councillor Stuart Davies was escorted out of Llangollen Pavilion after calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, moments after she took to the stage to address around 200 party members.

Speaking outside the venue, Mr Davies, a former mayor of Llangollen who describes himself as a life-long Conservative, said he doubted whether the Tories would be stupid enough to try to eject him from the party.

The 71-year-old told the Press Association: “I am furious at what she has done to our party. To put it bluntly, she is telling lies – ‘We will be out by March the 29th’.

“If she’s given a choice, she always picks the wrong choice, and that’s what she’s done all the way through.

“She doesn’t listen to people. I knew this was my opportunity to get my views across and I think I share the views of a lot of people who are party members. I did what I did because I know it was the right thing to do.”

The former engineer and press officer added: “I shouted out ‘Prime Minister, why don’t you resign?’. Her reaction? it was like looking at a rabbit caught in the headlights.

“I am glad I did it.”

Stressing that he felt very strongly about Mrs May’s leadership of her party, Mr Davies said: “I wasn’t removed. I had made my mind up to go.

“They had got a heavy and it was funny really because they’d got wind of what I was going to do and so they sat a heavy by me – and at the last minute I moved seats so he couldn’t grab hold of me.

“I wasn’t going to do the ‘perp walk’. I was going and that was it.

“I used to be a county councillor and I know that normal, ordinary people are sometimes afraid to stand up and say what they think.

“I like to think that I said what a lot of those people in the hall thought.”

Addressing Mrs May’s well-received response to his heckling – saying good afternoon in Welsh – Mr Davies said: “By the way, if she speaks Welsh, I’m a frog.”