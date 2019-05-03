Man seriously injured in attack by pair armed with metal pole

A man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked from behind by two men in balaclavas wielding a metal pole.

The 20-year-old was walking from Linlithgow Road towards the Hillcrest area of Bo’ness when the pair targeted him on a footpath near a convenience store.

He fell to the ground and sustained serious leg and facial injuries in what police have described as an unprovoked attack.

SERIOUS ASSAULT – BO'NESS We're appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was approach and attacked by 2 men near to #JessfieldPlace on Tuesday 30 April. The victim sustained serious leg and facial injuries requiring hospital treatment. Read more: https://t.co/6gwdUloEKe pic.twitter.com/BxJeMieawI — Falkirk Police (@FalkirkPolice) May 3, 2019

He was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert and was released following treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Donald Rodger said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a young man who has sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack.

“The area is largely residential and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Hillcrest or Jessfield Place areas in the early evening on Tuesday April 30 to come forward.

Advertising

“Equally, anyone who may have any information that can help us trace those involved is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“We have had an increase in patrols in the local area since the incident and I would advise anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to report this to police via 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of April 30, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.