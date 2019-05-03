Harry cancels part of Dutch visit – as baby fever grows

Royal fans have been left pondering if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby is overdue after Harry postponed part of a visit to Holland.

Harry’s trip to Amsterdam on May 8 will be rescheduled for a later date due to “logistical planning” concerns for the press covering royal events next week.

But his planned trip to The Hague on May 9 will still go ahead, said a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman.

Royal fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Meghan and Harry’s baby (Chris Jackson/PA)

With wife Meghan due to give birth any day now, there has been speculation about whether the visit, announced on Wednesday, would go ahead.

The palace said in a statement: “Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by the royal family, we have taken the decision to postpone the Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019.

“The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”