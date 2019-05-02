What the papers say – May 3

The inquest into the death of a burglar fatally stabbed by an elderly homeowner leads many of the papers on Friday.

A coroner ruled Henry Vincent was lawfully killed by Richard Osborn-Brooks and that the pensioner used “proportionate force” when he stabbed the career criminal, the Daily Mail reports.

The homeowner had grabbed a knife from his kitchen to defend himself and wife Maureen, the Metro says.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mr Osborn-Brooks warned the intruder, who was armed with a screwdriver, that his weapon was “bigger than yours”.

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson also features on several front pages following his sacking.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Donald Trump’s secretary of state will warn Theresa May against granting Huawei access to Britain’s 5G networks as she faced a growing backlash over her decision to sack Mr Williamson.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US warns May of Huawei security risks as leak scandal turns to farce' #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/tPFOeGVl0Q pic.twitter.com/mnwSppzQrd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 2, 2019

And the i says the Prime Minister was under pressure to allow a full police investigation into the security leak.

In other news, The Times leads on comments by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who said the return of stop and search had helped to reduce the murder rate in the capital by a quarter over the past year.

The Times 3/5/2019Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking Fleabag, her one-woman play on which the hit TV series was based, to the West End. Tickets sold out in an hour. Photo : Steve Schofield/BBC#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #fleabag @thetimes pic.twitter.com/RmNaQF18uQ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 2, 2019

The Guardian reports that a landmark study found men whose HIV infection was fully suppressed by antiretroviral drugs would not infect their partner.

Friday’s GUARDIAN: “End to Aids in sight as huge study finds drugs stop HIV transmission” #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Q1bDllm8UM — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 2, 2019

And the Daily Express says campaigners have demanded that Britain’s pensioners continue to receive extra financial help in retirement as the older generation contribute £160 billion a year to the economy.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpages – £160bn is why pensioner 'perks' must stay – Tears of mum whose plight touched health chief – #Thatcher 40 years on, what did she mean to you? – @DarceyOfficial quit #Strictly for her girls#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/H1gbQk89pZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 2, 2019

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on a heavy defeat for Edward Bramson in his bid to force his way on to the Barclays board.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday May 3 https://t.co/Nkg9LGBoE5 pic.twitter.com/Ihi209dfju — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 2, 2019

And the Daily Star claims Coronation Street is facing an “exodus” as Lucy Fallon became the latest star to quit the cobbles.