Man dies and three teenagers seriously injured in motorway crash

A man has died and three teenagers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on a motorway.

The Ford Fiesta crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A74(M), near Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said.

An 18-year-old man in the car has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while two female passengers, aged 16 and 19, have been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Their injuries are described as being serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed at the scene following the collision to allow investigation work to take place.