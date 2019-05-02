Man, 22, killed in motorway crash was serving soldier

A soldier killed in a crash on a motorway has been named by police.

Craig McLaren, 22, was driving a car which crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A74(M) near Ecclefechan, Dumfries and Galloway, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man in the car was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while two female passengers, aged 16 and 19, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

They were all said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Craig McLaren died following the crash on Wednesday evening (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr McLaren was a serving soldier in the British Army.

In a separate incident nine hours later, two people died in a crash around six miles away on the same motorway.

A 57-year-old man driving a van and his 17-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene following the collision near Kirkpatrick-Fleming at around 6.15am on Thursday.

The vehicle was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry on the northbound carriageway between junctions 20 and 21.

The lorry driver was unhurt.