Viral footage shows woman confronting Tommy Robinson on campaign trail

A woman has been captured on camera confronting Tommy Robinson as he campaigned for her vote in Salford.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is canvassing to become a Member of the European Parliament for the North West.

In the footage, which has received hundreds of thousands of views after being reuploaded on Twitter, Robinson talks to the woman about “Muslim grooming gangs”.

The woman, whose identity is not known, then responds asking if the former English Defence League leader is “just spouting a load of shit” to get publicity.

Matthew Gaskell, who filmed the video outside a Salford shopping centre on Tuesday, told the Press Association the woman had also asked Robinson “why he was focusing on Muslims”.

She could also be heard accusing Robinson, 36, of “perverting the course of justice”, an apparent reference to his ongoing contempt of court case.

Robinson is accused of committing contempt by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media.

Advertising

Robinson launched his European election campaign on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC announced it was in the public interest to pursue proceedings, after a previous contempt finding against Robinson was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August.

Robinson pledged a “David versus Goliath” battle to represent the “betrayed” working classes as he announced his plans to run as an MEP last Thursday.

He will remain an adviser to Ukip leader Gerard Batten but was unable to run for the party due to its rule banning former EDL members from joining.