Staff at Cadbury accept ‘inflation-proof’ three-year pay offer

Around 1,000 workers at chocolate-maker Cadbury have accepted a three-year “inflation-proofed” pay deal.

The agreement, described by the Unite union as a good package in uncertain times, covers Cadbury sites in Birmingham, Chirk, near Wrexham, and at Marlbrook, Herefordshire.

The deal, running from March this year to March 2022, will see workers receive a 2.7% increase in the first year and the retail price index rate for years two and three.

Unite national officer for the food industry Joe Clarke said: “We are pleased that by a large majority – 75 per cent – our members, who are covered by the national agreement, have accepted this three-year pay deal.

“We believe that this is a good inflation-proofed pay package given the uncertain times we are going through and the economic challenges posed by Brexit.

“This package will provide a level of financial security for our 1,000 members for the next three years and I would like to pay tribute to our reps who greatly assisted in the negotiations.”