Scottish Power offers £3,000 reward over damaged substation

A £3,000 reward is being offered after thieves targeted an electricity substation, causing destruction to the property.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 2pm, just off Gregory Road at Kirkton Campus in Livingston, West Lothian.

It appears to have been premeditated attack, making use of sophisticated equipment to remove the whole side wall of the substation.

This gave access to the switchgear and apparatus, which those responsible tried to forcefully remove and destroyed.

Guy Jefferson, SP Energy Networks customer service director, said: “This is not a victimless crime.

“Illegal tampering with anything that links to the electricity network can be extremely dangerous and whoever was behind clearly doesn’t care about the consequences.

“Those responsible left a high-voltage electrical asset unsecure and accessible to members of the public including inquisitive children.

“These substations carry 11,000 volts and a very high risk of electrocution and flash burns.

“It beggars belief that anyone could risk their lives, and those of others, in this way.”

The damage has been estimated in excess of £20,000 (Scottish Power/PA)

Damage has been estimated in excess of £20,000 and caused power outages at a number of adjoining businesses.

Engineers from SP Energy Networks manage to reconnect homes within an hour by switching supplies onto another part of the grid.

Scottish Power is willing to pay £3,000 to anyone who provides information that eventually leads to the conviction of any of those responsible.