Man charged with theft after ATM ripped from wall with digger
The 31-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Ballymena.
A man has been charged with theft after a cash machine was ripped from a wall with a digger.
The 31-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Wednesday morning.
He is accused of stealing the cash machine from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police thwarted the thieves’ getaway and recovered the stolen machine.
Another man arrested – a 26-year-old – remained in police custody for questioning on Wednesday.
The incident was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year.
Gordon Stewart – whose family has owned the Nutts Coroner service station for 33 years and employs 22 staff – has said it was the fourth attempt to steal an ATM at the premises in the last 10 years.
