ATM digger theft accused remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody charged with theft after a cash machine containing £60,000 was ripped from a shop wall with a digger.

Lee Wilson, 31, of Benview Drive in Belfast, was one of two men arrested following the theft of the ATM from the service station at Nutts Corner, Co Antrim.

He appeared before a district judge in Ballymena on Wednesday afternoon facing seven charges connected to the incident. Judge Nigel Broderick refused an application for bail.

The court heard that Wilson has made full admissions to police in respect of his role in the crime.

The theft was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year – 15 have been stolen so far in 2019.