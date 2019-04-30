Advertising
Video: Guinea pigs take to the turf to race at Newmarket
All the excitement of the 2000 Guineas in miniature.
Newmarket Racecourse has long been the home of the Guineas – but now it has played host to guinea pigs too.
Seven rodents were let loose on the turf at Newmarket in one of the more unusual races the centuries-old racecourse has ever seen.
In footage released by the racecourse, 6-1 shot Squeaking Lion took the early lead in the two-metre race at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.
But 9-4 favourite Too Darn Soft stormed through to take the honours in the unconventional contest.
The exercise was all to promote the 2000 and 1000 Guineas, two of the biggest horse races in the British calendar which take place at Newmarket this coming weekend.
