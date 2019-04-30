Menu

Stray dog driven 400 miles to Scotland after being found on M25

The Scottish SPCA has now launched an appeal to find anyone who recognises the lurcher.

Paloma the lurcher

An appeal has been launched after a stray dog was brought almost 400 miles to Scotland by a member of the public.

The black female lurcher was discovered on the M25 in Uxbridge, West London, before being picked up and driven to Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

She was handed into a police station and officers contacted the Scottish SPCA, who have taken her into their care.

Peter Fleming, manager of the Scottish SPCA’s Lanarkshire centre, said: “We were notified by Police Scotland of the dog who had been handed into the police station in Coatbridge.

“We were very surprised to hear where she came from.

“She is a very friendly girl and is in good health, the staff have named her Paloma.

“The member of the public found Paloma straying on the M25 in Uxbridge, West London, and put her in his vehicle and travelled the long distance to Coatbridge.”

Anyone who recognises the dog has been asked to contact the charity.

