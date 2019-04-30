Non-league football club asks for women to apply for vacant manager’s role

A former football league club is encouraging women to apply for its vacant manager’s position.

Fan-owned Darlington FC, who finished 16th in National League North this season, also said they welcome black and ethnic minority applicants in the contest to take over from Tommy Wright.

The County Durham club’s job advert lists 11 requirements the successful applicant must have, adding: “We welcome applications in particular from women and Black & Ethnic Minority candidates and will guarantee an interview to suitably qualified individuals who meet the specification above.”

Job advertisement – Manager of Darlington FC Applications invited for the vacant role⬇️https://t.co/2LTAQEbaID pic.twitter.com/q48Pim4g2A — Darlington FC (@Official_Darlo) April 28, 2019

If Darlington appointed a female manager it would be a first at the higher levels of men’s football in the UK.

A club spokesman said: “We just thought this was standard practice when jobs are available in the world of football.

“We have said we will be happy to interview people who are suitably qualified for the role.”

The club’s long-term aim is to regain English Football League status but only when finances allow, the spokesman said.