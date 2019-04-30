Advertising
Man charged with Co Antrim murder
Niall Magee, 21, died following an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin on Saturday.
A man has been charged with the murder of a Co Antrim stabbing victim.
A 25-year-old man is expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, police said.
Forensics officers have made a detailed examination of the house and the grounds of a nearby church.
Police have also conducted door-to-door inquiries.
