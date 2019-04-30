Menu

Man charged with Co Antrim murder

Niall Magee, 21, died following an incident at a house in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin on Saturday.

A man has been charged with the murder of a Co Antrim stabbing victim.

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, police said.

Forensics officers have made a detailed examination of the house and the grounds of a nearby church.

Police have also conducted door-to-door inquiries.

