Man arrested after women’s bodies ‘found in freezer’

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were reportedly found in a freezer by police.

The 50-year-old has been taken to an east London police station as detectives attempt to identify the women, who were found in a flat in Vandome Close, in Canning Town.

The Metropolitan Police have released no further details about the women, who were found inside a freezer, the Mail Online reported.

The murder investigation is being led by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command and the force said it was working to formally identify the women and trace their next of kin.

Officers were called to the address at about 11.45am on Friday following “concerns for the welfare of an occupant”.

Police are outside a house around a 10-minute walk from the flat where neighbours said a middle-aged man was arrested on Monday.

One, who wanted to be named as “Bud”, said she had heard he looked “shocked” when he was taken away, adding: “They arrested him, put him in the back of the van and that’s it.”

She added: “Everything goes on in there – drugs, women going in and out.”

Scotland Yard would not confirm whether the address is connected with the double murder probe.

The discovery o the bodies left residents in the area shaken, with one resident of the block, who did not want to be named, saying: “I’m astonished, it’s a little community.”

“We’re all tight-knit around here, everybody knows everybody,” he added.

Local residents expressed concern for the welfare of a woman from the area who has been missing for 12 months.

A 49-year-old man, who has lived on the street for 18 years and did not want to be named, said he had spoken to police.

“They told me that a body had been found, they showed me a photo of a woman but I didn’t know her,” he said.

Vandome Close in east London where two women have been found dead (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

“I’ve just heard on the news that it was two bodies. [I’m] just wondering why?”

A 29-year-old local resident, who did not want to be named, said the area suffered from “petty crime” but the discovery of bodies was “unusual”.

He added: “This is not common… it doesn’t put you at ease, you don’t know [under] what circumstances these people were killed.

“When you don’t know, you’re concerned.”