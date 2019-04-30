Jesus statue broken and pictures smashed as vandals hit Catholic church

Police are investigating after vandals targeted a Catholic church in Glasgow.

Images posted on Facebook showed a broken Jesus statue lying on the floor along with smashed pictures and scattered flower displays.

Officers were called to the scene at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Partrick at 4.20pm on Monday after the vandalism was discovered.

More than 150 people have posted comments, with many offering messages of support.

Please be vigilant around our Churches this was yesterday at St Simon’s ??? Posted by St Peter's Catholic Church, Partick on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The Archdiocese of Glasgow has condemned the vandalism.

A post on its Facebook page: “Whatever the motive, this is a shameful attack on a much loved church. Let’s help find those responsible.

“This kind of activity is unacceptable.”

Police said inquiries are continuing.