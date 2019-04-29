Nicola Sturgeon to meet Iceland’s Prime Minister in Edinburgh

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir will meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of a two-day visit to Scotland this week.

Ms Sturgeon said the visit will give an opportunity to discuss how to grow links between the two countries.

Ms Jakobsdottir will meet Ms Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh during her visit.

She will also address a meeting of the Wellbeing Economy Governments’ (WEGo) group in Edinburgh, discussing the incorporation of wellbeing into economic thinking.

Nicola Sturgeon will meet Katrin Jakobsdottir at Bute House (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland and Iceland have much in common with many historic and cultural links. I’m very pleased that the Prime Minister’s visit will help us discuss how we can grow those links in the future.

“There is much to admire about Iceland, not least the fact it has the smallest gender-equality gap and some of the world’s strongest laws on workplace equality and equal pay.

“I also very much look forward to discussing a range of other issues of mutual interest during her time here, such as our desire to grow sustainable tourism and action that can be taken to tackle climate change.”