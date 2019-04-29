Menu

Bombardier halts redundancies at Northern Ireland plants

UK News | Published:

Union leaders said the firm would also offer to reinstate 32 workers who had lost their jobs.

The Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast

Aerospace company Bombardier is to suspend compulsory redundancies at its Northern Ireland plants.

Bombardier is a major employer in Northern Ireland but has been undergoing global restructuring.

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite regional co-ordinator, said: “This is great news for those workers and their families.

“It reflects the determination of the workforce to challenge the ongoing erosion of jobs and skills across the company sites in Northern Ireland.”

