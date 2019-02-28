Tackling anti-Semitism must be Labour’s number one issue, says Tom Watson

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson is seeking a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn to discuss making tackling anti-Semitism “the number one issue” for the party.

He warned the party was “perilously close” to losing more MPs over the issue after nine resigned last week.

Mr Watson spoke the day after the suspension of close Corbyn ally Chris Williamson over his claims the party has been “too apologetic” about anti-Semitism.

The deputy leader said Labour “can’t apologise enough”, describing last week’s resignation of Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger as “the worst day of shame in the Labour Party’s 120-year history – a pregnant young MP bullied out of her own party by racist thugs”.

Mr Watson declined to comment on speculation a representative of Mr Corbyn’s office had argued against Mr Williamson’s suspension on Wednesday.

Following the publication by the Yorkshire Post of a video of the Derby North MP’s comments, the party initially issued a call for him to withdraw the remarks.

WATCH: Chris Williamson tells a Sheffield Momentum meeting that Labour has been "too apologetic" about anti-Semitism… pic.twitter.com/zxtKdHQPvw — Liz Bates (@wizbates) February 26, 2019

It was only later in the day, after a number of Labour MPs – including Mr Watson – voiced their outrage over the comments, that his suspension was announced.

Labour said it was “categorically untrue” to suggest Mr Corbyn himself had intervened in the case because he has no role in disciplinary procedures.

The party said the decision to suspend Mr Williamson was taken before a letter from MPs demanding tougher action was received.

Asked during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether anyone from the leader’s office had argued against suspension, Mr Watson said: “I can’t confirm that. I’ve no idea who said what in Jeremy’s office. I honestly don’t know that.

“I’ve asked to see Jeremy on Monday next week to talk about how we can further improve our measures to deal with anti-Semitism.”

Mr Watson said Mr Williamson was “entitled to a fair hearing”.

'I'm not going to allow [the Labour party] to be tainted by a racist badge.' Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson says Corbyn must step up and tackle racism in the party. This comes as MP Chris Williamson was suspended after claiming Labour was 'too apologetic' for anti-Semitism. pic.twitter.com/LcfeXJrrA1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 28, 2019

But he added: “I’ve been very, very concerned that his comments have almost been deliberately inflammatory and causing offence to not just parliamentary colleagues but people in the Jewish community who understandably have a real concern about anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.”

He told ITV1’s Good Morning Britain: “I don’t think we can apologise enough for anti-Semitism in our ranks.

“The only way we will rebuild trust with the British Jewish community is to deal with anti-Semitism as the number one issue in my party.

“And I’m going to do it, because I’m not going to allow half a million Labour Party members to be tainted by racism. I owe it to them to speak out.

“I’ve said there’s a battle for Labour’s soul. I’m worried that colleagues feel they want to go.

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure that they feel they’re part of a movement that is a century old and millions wide.

“I’m doing my best, but we are perilously close to other colleagues leaving. I just say to them again, ‘stay and fight your corner’.”

Suspended Labour MP Chris Williamson

Asked if Mr Corbyn was fit to be prime minister, given his handling of the anti-Semitism issue, Mr Watson told Today: “He could easily be prime minister.

“But, of course, we could do without the anti-Semitism because it allows you to ask me that question on the Today programme.

“We need to close these issues down and we do it by being absolutely vigilant in the way we deal with racism in our own ranks. That’s on all of us.”

Mr Williamson has issued an apology and said he regrets his “choice of words”, but insisted he had not intended to minimise the seriousness of anti-Semitism.

He told the BBC on Wednesday: “I am going to clear my name within the party procedures.

“I think I’ve got a very strong case. There is no evidence against me in reality.”

In suspending Chris Williamson MP, @UKLabour has taken the right decision, if long overdue. Thanks to @tom_watson and all those Labour MPs who had to push the party leadership to take this matter seriously. — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) February 27, 2019

His apology was earlier rejected as “half-hearted” by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and Mr Watson said it was “not good enough”.

Labour had already branded Mr Williamson’s actions “completely unacceptable” after he booked a room in Parliament for the screening of a film about an activist suspended over anti-Semitism complaints.