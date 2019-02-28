Invest NI chief executive to step down after 10 years

The head of Northern Ireland’s business support agency has resigned.

Alastair Hamilton will leave Invest NI later this year after 10 years in the high-profile job.

Staff at the state-run agency were informed on Thursday morning of the chief executive’s imminent departure.

Mr Hamilton said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Invest NI and count it a great privilege to have been able to serve the organisation and my home country in such a significant role.

“There is never a good time to leave such a position, but it has been my intention to step down after 10 years in the post, which would be during 2019.

“I intend to explore new opportunities and further expand my other areas of interest.”