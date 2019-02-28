Eugenie ‘very touched’ by support over wedding dress displaying scar

Princess Eugenie was left “very touched” by letters of support she received applauding her decision to put her back operation scar on display on her wedding day.

Her bridal gown, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, was created with a low back at Eugenie’s request to show a long scar from a procedure to correct scoliosis – curvature of the spine – when she was 12.

The Queen’s granddaughter describes in audio commentary, for a new Windsor Castle exhibition about her wedding day outfits, how girls going through the same procedure wrote to her after her gesture, aimed at breaking down the “taboo” around scars.

Eugenie says in the commentary: “I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo.

“For me it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis, or having a scar of their own, that they are trying to deal with.

“We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing, and I definitely was very touched by everyone’s support.”

Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York, married Jack Brooksbank – European brand manager for Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by George Clooney – in a glittering wedding at St George’s Chapel on October 12.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Steve Parsons/PA)

The fabric of her gown included symbols which were significant to the princess, such as the White Rose of York, interwoven with ivy, representing the couple’s marriage and their future together.

American designer Zac Posen created the princess’s blush-coloured silk chiffon gown with a cape, for the black-tie evening event at the York family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The princess says: “I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch A Thief so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he had found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button is all painstakingly done by him and his team.”

The evening gown created by Zac Posen (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019/PA)

Despite being a princess, Eugenie admits her wedding day was the first time she had worn a tiara – the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara lent by the Queen – complemented by diamond and emerald drop earrings.

She says: “It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband.”

The royal wedding exhibition includes Eugenie’s wedding gown – which has a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back, which drapes into a flowing full-length train – as well as the tiara, evening gown, Jack Brooksbank’s morning suit, and Princess Beatrice’s maid-of-honour outfit.

The wedding party in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Isla Phillips, Louis De Givenchy, Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Maud Windsor (Alex Bramall/PA)

Also on show are the outfits of bridesmaid Theodora, daughter of Robbie Williams, and Louis de Givenchy – one of the pageboys.

On the wedding day Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also among the young helpers.

A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from March 1 to April 22.