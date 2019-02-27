These are the five Brexit amendments MPs are set to vote on

Speaker John Bercow has selected five amendments to be considered as MPs prepare for the latest votes on the Government’s negotiating strategy for Brexit.

Any successful amendments will not have the force of law but will carry heavy political weight as a signal to Downing Street and Brussels of what kind of Brexit MPs are likely to approve.

Here’s a look at the key amendments:

Costa

Tory backbencher Alberto Costa is demanding Mrs May seeks a treaty on citizens’ rights after Brexit. Home Secretary Sajid Javid has said the Government backs his amendment.

1/4 Can’t begin to say how brilliant it is to see my amendment in black and white on the order paper today. I’m hugely grateful to those colleagues who have very kindly supported my amendment to ringfence rights for those EU citizens in the UK and those in UK citizens in the EU. pic.twitter.com/zrhwN9ljpw — Alberto Costa MP (@AlbertoCostaMP) February 27, 2019

His amendment, which has the backing of more than 140 MPs from across the House, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, calls for a separate agreement with the European Union to protect the rights of expats even if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Cooper

Labour former minister Yvette Cooper has tabled an amendment seeking to pin the Prime Minister down to the commitments she made to the Commons on Tuesday.

Mrs May offered MPs a chance to vote to delay Brexit if her deal is rejected again next month, in a move which closely matched demands put forward in a plan by Ms Cooper and Tory Sir Oliver Letwin.

We have tabled a cross party amendment to pin down PMs commitments from today & another to get a further day for Commons debate when amendments/options can be put. We’ve also all still laid paving amendment for Bill just to ensure there is no backtracking from anyone in Cabinet — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) February 26, 2019

While Sir Oliver said there was now “no need” for the Cooper/Letwin Bill, Ms Cooper said she would lay a cross-party amendment to secure confirmation of the Prime Minister’s commitment.

Spelman/Dromey

Conservative MP Dame Caroline Spelman and Labour’s Jack Dromey, who last month tabled a successful amendment opposing a no-deal Brexit, have tabled an amendment to “pave the way” for the Cooper/Letwin Bill to give MPs the opportunity to extend the two-year Article 50 negotiation process.

Jack Dromey and Caroline Spelman last month tabled a successful amendment opposing a no-deal Brexit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The pair said they would seek assurances from ministers to secure confirmation of the Prime Minister’s commitments during the debate on Wednesday.

They said if they receive the assurances they will not push the amendment to a vote.

Labour

Jeremy Corbyn’s amendment seeks support for his party’s five Brexit demands.

Jeremy Corbyn (Aaron Chown/PA)

The party is calling for a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the EU; dynamic alignment on rights and protections; commitments on participation in EU agencies and funding programmes; “unambiguous” agreements on the detail of future security arrangements; and close alignment with the single market.

Liberal Democrats have tagged their own amendment on to Mr Corbyn’s proposals, calling for an extension of Article 50 to provide time for a referendum.

SNP

The SNP’s amendment requires the PM to immediately rule out a no-deal Brexit “under any and all circumstances” and regardless of exit date.

✍️ BREAKING: The SNP have tabled an amendment, with cross-party support, seeking to reject a no-deal Brexit in any circumstances. ❌ No-deal would disproportionately hit Scotland and would be the height of irresponsibility. Scotland will never accept it. pic.twitter.com/jq2N7APes8 — The SNP (@theSNP) February 27, 2019

The party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Parliament must take control and “force the UK Government to do the right thing by immediately ruling out a no-deal Brexit under any and all circumstances”.