The Cure drummer Andy Anderson dies at 68

Andy Anderson, who played drums for The Cure, has died aged 68 after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his former bandmate.

Best known for his short stint in the English rock band, Anderson went on to collaborate with artists including Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop and Mike Oldfield.

Anderson died before 6pm at home on Tuesday after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to Lol Tolhurst, who played keyboards in the band.

It's with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother.Andy Anderson was A true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humor which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey. We are blessed to have known him. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 26, 2019

On Twitter, Tolhurst described Anderson as a “true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end”.

He added: “It is a small measure of solace to learn that he went peacefully at his home.”

Anderson played on The Cure’s famous track, The Love Cats, which bucked the Robert Smith-fronted group’s reputation for doom-laden sonics in favour of a jaunty beat.

A post on Anderson’s Facebook page from earlier this month said there was “no way of returning back” from his cancer diagnosis.

Advertising

It said the disease was “totally covering the inside of my body” but urged fans to “be cool,” adding that Anderson was “totally fine” with the situation.

Hi guy’s, I am and I have Terminal 4 Cancer, and their is no way of returning back from that, it’s totally covering the… Posted by Andy Anderson on Sunday, February 17, 2019

The message also confirmed he had asked to not be resuscitated.

It read: “Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy will be discussed over the next few days, hopefully I’ll be able to get back to get to you in the next few days about the outcome, and please, No Boo, Hooing, here, just be positive.

Advertising

“For me it’s just another life Experience and Hurdle, that one has to make yet another Choice in life, be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation.”

Anderson was born Clifford Leon Anderson in West Ham, east London.

He joined The Cure in 1983, appearing on the albums Japanese Whispers, The Top, and Concert, as well as the singles The Love Cats and The Caterpillar.