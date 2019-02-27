Six taken to hospital after suspected gas blast sparks house fire

Six people, including three children, have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a terrace house.

Fire crews were called shortly before 10.40pm on Tuesday to a blaze in Milnrow, Greater Manchester, which had spread to four neighbouring properties.

Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a covering jet and an aerial platform o contain the blaze in Lilac Avenue.

Three adults and three children were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

?Our crews have done a great job in tackling this fire and the incident is now being scaled back to four engines and an aerial platform ? ?Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night ? Updates on our website ?https://t.co/dTqrY1tOLn — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) February 27, 2019

Crews worked through the night to keep the blaze under control and two fire engines remained at the scene on Wednesday.

In a statement, GMFRS said: “Work is ongoing to isolate the gas supply so firefighters can continue fighting the fire.

“A cordon remains in place.”