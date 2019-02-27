Seven youths charged after Glasgow street disturbance

Seven youths have been charged after a disturbance at a busy shopping street in Glasgow city centre.

Emergency services were called to Sauchiehall Street at around 7.50pm on Tuesday.

During the disturbance a 17-year-old was assaulted and an 84-year-old woman was injured as a result of a fall.

Both were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with the teenager being released while the pensioner remains at the hospital for treatment.

The seven children, aged between 11 and 16, will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a number of youths in a disturbance at a store in Sauchiehall Street.

“A 17-year-old man was seriously assaulted. Emergency services attended and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and has since been released.

“An 84-year-old woman was also injured as a result of a fall. She was also taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“A number of youths – two aged 13, two aged 14, one aged 11, one aged 15 and one aged 16 – have been charged in connection with the incident.

“All are subject to a report of the procurator fiscal.”