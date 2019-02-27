Police find no items of interest in search of Swindon field

Police searches of a field in Swindon have concluded and no items of interest have been found.

The work was believed to be linked to the disappearance of mother-of-four Linda Razzell, who was last seen nearly two decades ago.

Specialist search police dogs and officers began working within a small area of Pentylands Country Park in Highworth last Friday.

We have now concluded our searches in Pentylands Country Park, Highworth. Here is our statement – pic.twitter.com/qTIKDHpKo3 — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) February 27, 2019

Wiltshire Police said this was due to information from a “concerned dog walker in good faith and was acted upon appropriately”.

Detective Superintendent Jeremy Carter said: “We have meticulously searched this area and concluded that nothing of interest is located there.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support and patience whilst this work was undertaken.

“We appreciate this is a popular community asset and the work would have caused some disruption to those who use it regularly.

Linda Razzell disappeared on March 19, 2002 (Wiltshire Police/PA)

“We would also like to thank the member of the public who contacted us – it is important that any information provided to us is looked at and acted upon if appropriate.

“Speculation in the media has been rife since we began work at the site and I would once again like to emphasise that we have never suggested that this search was in any way connected to any other case or inquiry – either active or otherwise.

“It is important we keep an open mind and make statements based upon fact, not speculation.”

Reports linked the activity to the disappearance of Ms Razzell, whose estranged husband Glyn was jailed for her murder in November 2003.

Her body has never been found and Razzell maintains his innocence.