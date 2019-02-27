Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters appointed to Order of the Garter

Former Olympian Dame Mary Peters has been appointed to the Order of the Garter by the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Dame Mary, from Northern Ireland, won gold in the pentathlon at the 1972 Olympics and founded sports charity the Mary Peters Trust.

Dame Mary Peters (Paul Faith/PA)

She will become a Lady Companion of the Order – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

Athlete Mary Peters, left, competing in the hurdles in 1968 (PA)

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Watched by crowds of onlookers, they walk down the hill to the chapel from the State Apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.

The Order of the Garter procession (Chris Jackson/PA)

Dame Mary is one of two new appointments announced by the palace.

Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, the 7th Marquess of Salisbury, who is former chairman of the Thames Diamond Jubilee Foundation, has been made a Knight Companion.

He organised the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in 2012 to mark the Queen’s 60 years on the throne.

Royal Knights and Ladies in the Order include the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

The Duke of Sussex has not yet been appointed to the Order.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales during the annual procession (Arthur Edwards/PA)

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen’s gift and made without prime ministerial advice.

They are for life unless a Knight or Lady Companion offends against certain “points of reproach”.

Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

It is said to have been by inspired by events at a ball in northern France, attended by the king and Joan, Countess of Salisbury.

The countess is believed to have dropped her garter, causing laughter and some embarrassment.

Members of the Royal Family along with other Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter process to St George’s Chapel in their Garter robes. pic.twitter.com/gK7gZzgKtu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 18, 2018

The chivalrous king, however, picked it up and wore it on his own leg, uttering the phrase “Honi soit qui mal y pense” – “Shame on him who thinks this evil” – now the Order’s motto.

The Order’s emblem is a blue ribbon or garter worn by men below the left knee and by women on the left arm.

There are now 23 non-royal companions in the order out of a maximum of 24.