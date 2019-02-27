London, Edinburgh and St Ives favourite staycation destinations

British holidaymakers made London their top staycation destination last year as prices dipped despite two high-profile royal weddings nearby, figures suggest.

Data released by holiday rental firm HomeAway shows demand for London locations was up 10% last year on 2017 while the average price paid per person per night fell 8% to £60.

Edinburgh and St Ives were second and third most favoured destinations, with demand for the Scottish capital up almost 15% on 2017 as prices rose 4% to £46 a night.

London regained the top spot after 2017 saw a demand for rural destinations, perhaps helped by the weddings of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at destinations near the capital, HomeAway said.

It suggested the impact of Brexit uncertainty on travel could be seen in the “sharp” drop in the average price paid by domestic travellers in London, which also potentially contributed to the rise in demand.

Amble in Northumberland topped the list of destinations enjoying the biggest shift in demand, up 207% on 2017, followed by Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, up 203%, and Fakenham, also in Norfolk, up 190%.

Last summer’s record-breaking weather also meant that holidaymakers could bask in temperatures of 35.3C for just £38 per person per night in destinations like Faversham in Kent.

Karen Mullins, HomeAway’s UK and Ireland regional director, said: “This year’s findings paint a positive picture for London and our seaside resorts, which provide great value for money.

“The uncertainty around Brexit since the referendum more than two years ago has driven holidaymakers to adapt their destination decisions around the political situation, rather than abandon them altogether.”