Kate and William delight crowds at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall

UK News | Published:

William and Kate waved to the crowds from the top of the steps of the venue.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by cheering crowds at an entertainment venue in Belfast as the first day of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland came to a close.

They were given the official welcome to the venue by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast
William and Kate arrive at the Empire Music Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

Moving inside, they met former Olympian Dame Mary Peters, who was earlier appointed to the Order of the Garter, as well as a number of young people from her trust, which helps aspiring athletes.

Comedian Shane Todd performed as the royal couple engaged in conversations with those in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Dame Mary Peters (Aaron Chown/PA)

He joked: “Everyone seems excited for some reason, I met them at the door, they were very nervous but hid it well.”

Kate wore a mint-coloured Missoni dress for the event.

