In Pictures: Kate on target during Northern Ireland visit

Two hurt in two-car crash in Telford
A woman and a child have been hurt in a two-car crash in Telford that is causing traffic chaos.
The Cambridges played football and paddled in a boat race during the first day of their tour.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a spirited day of competition as they went head-to-head in several sports during the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.
William and Kate visited Windsor Park, the home of football in Northern Ireland, where they took part in ball drills with a group of young players.
They later visited Roscor Youth Village where William tested his balance on an obstacle course while Kate tried her hand at archery, before they went head-to-head in a canoeing race.
The royals later visited Roscor Youth Village where they got to try their hands at a range of outdoor pursuits, culminating in a canoe race on Lough Erne.
