In Pictures: Kate on target during Northern Ireland visit

UK News | Published:

The Cambridges played football and paddled in a boat race during the first day of their tour.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a spirited day of competition as they went head-to-head in several sports during the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland.

William and Kate visited Windsor Park, the home of football in Northern Ireland, where they took part in ball drills with a group of young players.

They later visited Roscor Youth Village where William tested his balance on an obstacle course while Kate tried her hand at archery, before they went head-to-head in a canoeing race.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Royal fans turned out to greet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the start of their two-day visit (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Kate met one particularly young fan outside Windsor Park, the home of the Northern Ireland football team (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Inside, the royals took part in a coaching session (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Kate talks team tactics on the football field (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a spirited game at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
There was some close marking from the royals (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
With some good-natured shoving from the defensive end (Liam McBurney/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The couple were given football shirts for their children (Liam McBurney/PA)

The royals later visited Roscor Youth Village where they got to try their hands at a range of outdoor pursuits, culminating in a canoe race on Lough Erne.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The Duke of Cambridge on an obstacle course (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Kate lent a helping hand to children pitching tents (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Kate during the canoe lesson on Lough Erne (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Despite her previous experience in a dragon boat, Kate’s team lost to William’s (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
Kate also got to try her hand at archery… (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
…and managed to hit the target on her second attempt (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photo at Roscor Youth Village, Co Fermanagh (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The couple signed two tiles which will be displayed at the centre (Niall Carson/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to NI – Day 1
The tiles signed by the royal couple (Niall Carson/PA)
