Firefighters spend eight hours tackling Arthur’s Seat blaze
Four fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle helped tackle the Edinburgh fire from Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.
Dozens of firefighters have spent the night tackling a large gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Around 800 square metres of gorse was ablaze on the Salisbury Crags, with flames visible across the city on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday.
Two fire engines initially went to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, before later being joined by another two along with an all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) left the scene at around 2.45am.
Dozens of bystanders went to watch the scenes unfold through Tuesday evening, with many taking to social media to share images of the fire.
Police said Queen’s Drive was closed between Dynamic Earth and the Commonwealth Pool while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The SFRS also said they had received 197 calls about the fire by 8.30pm.
There were no reports of any injuries.
