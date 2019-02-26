What the papers say – February 26

Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement that Labour would back a second Brexit referendum tops the agenda on Tuesday.

Many of the front pages also feature images of Olivia Colman fresh from her Oscars success.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Corbyn told MPs if the party’s own Brexit plan was rejected he would commit to a second vote to prevent a “damaging Tory Brexit”.

The Times says the move came as he attempted to “stem the exodus” of MPs from Labour.

While the decision delighted MPs backing the People’s Vote campaign, the Labour leader is also likely to face opposition from dozens of MPs in leave seats if the party whips to back a second referendum, The Guardian reports.

The paper also carries a snap of Oscar winner Colman brandishing her statuette and calling her the “Oscar Queen” following her shock victory.

The Daily Mirror also leads on Labour, reporting that Mr Corbyn bowed to pressure from the party’s Remain MPs, while the i calls it a major policy shift on Brexit.

The Independent says the campaign for a fresh Brexit referendum received a significant boost.

And the Metro reports the move sent shockwaves through Westminster.

The Financial Times leads on the same story, saying the shift in policy recast the Brexit debate with just a month left before the UK’s scheduled departure.

The Daily Express calls it a “desperate bid to halt defections” and runs with the headline “Our final say on Brexit was June 23 2016!”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims as many as 15 ministers are said to be ready to resign following a secret Tory meeting, with three of those involved declaring they are prepared to back a Commons move by rebel MPs to force the Prime Minister to seek a Brexit delay if her deal is voted down.

Elsewhere, The Sun leads on Britain’s hottest winter day ever.