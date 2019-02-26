What a difference a year makes: Pictures highlight change in February weather

The contrast between the United Kingdom during last year’s late-February Beast from the East ice storm and this year’s winter heatwave could not be more stark.

The UK experienced its warmest winter day since records began for a second day running on Tuesday, with 21.2C recorded at Kew Gardens.

But just 12 months ago the same landscapes were frozen by sub-zero temperatures – with the difference between 2019 and 2018 laid bare by photographs taken from the same locations.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The weather this week has produced far more agreeable weather for road users.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile the dizzying temperatures allowed improved views of tourist attractions, such as The Kelpies in Falkirk.

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park might have been surprised by the mild temperatures in Doncaster this week.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

And in other locations the scenes were just as picturesque in the sunshine as they were in the 2018 snow.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)