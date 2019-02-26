Menu

Advertising

What a difference a year makes: Pictures highlight change in February weather

UK News | Published:

Photos taken in the same locations 12 months apart showed the UK in two very different lights.

A contrast between the Beast from the East in 2018, and 2019's winter heatwave in Britain

The contrast between the United Kingdom during last year’s late-February Beast from the East ice storm and this year’s winter heatwave could not be more stark.

The UK experienced its warmest winter day since records began for a second day running on Tuesday, with 21.2C recorded at Kew Gardens.

But just 12 months ago the same landscapes were frozen by sub-zero temperatures – with the difference between 2019 and 2018 laid bare by photographs taken from the same locations.

Composite photo of cars stuck on the M80 near Haggs in Glasgow on 28/02/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 26/02/19, as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

The weather this week has produced far more agreeable weather for road users.

Composite photo of the M876 motorway in Scotland on 03/01/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 26/02/19, as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile the dizzying temperatures allowed improved views of tourist attractions, such as The Kelpies in Falkirk.

Composite photo of the Kelpies in Helix Park, Falkirk on 28/02/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 26/02/19, as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park might have been surprised by the mild temperatures in Doncaster this week.

Composite photo of Victor the polar bear enjoying the snow at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on 28/02/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and polar bears Pixel and Nissan at the same wildlife park on 25/02/19 as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Danny Lawson/PA)

And in other locations the scenes were just as picturesque in the sunshine as they were in the 2018 snow.

Composite photos of on 01/03/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 26/02/19, as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Composite photos of the view through the Croft An Righ in Holyrood, Edinburgh on 28/02/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 26/02/19, as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Composite photo of people walking their dogs on Blyth Beach in Northumberland on 27/02/18 (top), during the Beast from the East, and the same view on 25/02/19 as Britain experienced record-breaking temperatures after Tuesday became the warmest winter day on record
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News