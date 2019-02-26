Menu

Advertising

UK experiences warmest winter day for second day running

UK News | Published:

Temperatures are edging towards 21C (69.8F) as the sunny spell continues.

A sailing boat in the sunshine

The UK has experienced its warmest winter day since records began for the second day running.

Records were broken in England and Wales, as temperatures edged towards 21C (69.8F) and Britons continued to enjoy a spell of unseasonably mild weather.

WEATHER Warm
(PA Graphics)

Temperatures hit 20.8C (69.4F) in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, “est Wales, at 1.22pm, the Met Office said.

And 20.7C (69.2F) was recorded around half an hour later in Teddington, south-west London.

On Monday, the thermometer reached 20.6C (68.5F) at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, West Wales, the highest recorded in February and beating the previous record of 19.7C (67.4F) in Greenwich, south-east London, in 1998.

Parts of Britain on Tuesday were hotter than a series of popular holiday destinations, beating Malibu, Athens and Barcelona.

Advertising

Holidaymakers hoping to catch rays in Crete will be bitterly disappointed, with the island seeing 1.2in (300mm) of rain on Monday and a maximum temperature of 13C (55.4F) forecast for Tuesday.

  1. Crete - max 13C/55.4F forecast
  2. Malibu - max 15C/59F forecast
  3. Athens - max 15C/59F forecast
  4. Rome - max 15C/59F recorded
  5. Barcelona - max 19C/66.2F recorded
  6. Lisbon - max 19C/66.2F recorded

The Met Office has predicted maximum temperatures of 21C (69.8F) on Tuesday in areas across the South and South East of England.

Asked if the mercury is likely to rise during the afternoon, forecaster Alex Burkill said: “I think it could do – temperatures are still climbing.”

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News