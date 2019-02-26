UK experiences warmest winter day for second day running

The UK has experienced its warmest winter day since records began for the second day running.

Records were broken in England and Wales, as temperatures edged towards 21C (69.8F) and Britons continued to enjoy a spell of unseasonably mild weather.

(PA Graphics)

Temperatures hit 20.8C (69.4F) in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, “est Wales, at 1.22pm, the Met Office said.

And 20.7C (69.2F) was recorded around half an hour later in Teddington, south-west London.

For the second day running we've broken the UK record for the warmest winter day with 20.8 °C at Porthmadog, Gwynedd pic.twitter.com/E4VOg6CQAR — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2019

On Monday, the thermometer reached 20.6C (68.5F) at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, West Wales, the highest recorded in February and beating the previous record of 19.7C (67.4F) in Greenwich, south-east London, in 1998.

Parts of Britain on Tuesday were hotter than a series of popular holiday destinations, beating Malibu, Athens and Barcelona.

Advertising

Holidaymakers hoping to catch rays in Crete will be bitterly disappointed, with the island seeing 1.2in (300mm) of rain on Monday and a maximum temperature of 13C (55.4F) forecast for Tuesday.

Crete - max 13C/55.4F forecast Malibu - max 15C/59F forecast Athens - max 15C/59F forecast Rome - max 15C/59F recorded Barcelona - max 19C/66.2F recorded Lisbon - max 19C/66.2F recorded

The Met Office has predicted maximum temperatures of 21C (69.8F) on Tuesday in areas across the South and South East of England.

Asked if the mercury is likely to rise during the afternoon, forecaster Alex Burkill said: “I think it could do – temperatures are still climbing.”