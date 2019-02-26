Still Game stars attend special Glasgow Film Festival event

Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill have walked the red carpet at a special Glasgow Film Festival event celebrating the show.

The pair, who play pensioners Jack and Victor, took part in a question and answer session to discuss the show alongside fellow cast members at the sell-out event A Life In Still Game on Tuesday evening.

The audience at Glasgow Film Theatre also enjoyed a special advance screening of a new episode from the final series of Still Game, which started on the new BBC Scotland channel when it launched on Sunday.

The ninth and final series featuring the exploits of Jack and Victor is debuting on the new channel before hitting BBC One later in 2019.

We’re delighted to welcome the cast of one of the best-loved Scottish television shows of all-time to #GFF19 tonight for A Life in Still Game! pic.twitter.com/vwu3cxjKpc — Glasgow Film Fest (@glasgowfilmfest) February 26, 2019

Guest stars include singers Amy Macdonald and Midge Ure, plus Line of Duty actor Martin Compston.

Still Game first aired in 2002, returning in 2016 after a nine-year break to become the most-watched TV programme in Scotland in more than a decade.

The final series reunites Craiglang regulars Isa (Jane McCarry), Navid (Sanjeev Kohli), Boabby (Gavin Mitchell), Winston (Paul Riley) and Tam (Mark Cox) for six episodes.