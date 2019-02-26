Menu

In Pictures: What a difference a year makes as Britain basks in warm weather

UK News | Published:

Monday was the warmest winter day on record.

Ruth White and Tina Samuel enjoy an ice cream on Aberystwyth beach in Wales as Britain basks in warm weather

As families frolic on the beach and sunbathers soak up the rays, it is an unusual scene for a British winter’s day.

And as temperatures topped 20C on Monday – making it the warmest winter day since records began – it was a far cry from this time last year when the Beast from the East brought cold weather and heavy snowfall.

Photos captured across Britain this week tell a very different story from the same week last year.

2019

People enjoy the sunshine on Aberystwyth beach in Wales on Monday
People enjoy the sunshine on Aberystwyth beach in Wales on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
A couple enjoy the sunshine as they stroll along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire on Monday
A couple enjoy the sunshine as they stroll along the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ladies enjoy lunch in the sun at Blyth in Northumberland on Monday
Ladies enjoy lunch in the sun at Blyth in Northumberland on Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A man enjoys the sun on the foreshore of the river Thames in London on Sunday
A man enjoys the sun on the foreshore of the river Thames in London on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

2018

Father and son David and William Jenkins, three, from Cardiff, enjoy sledging down the hills of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales on February 3 last year
Father and son David and William Jenkins, three, from Cardiff, enjoyed sledging down the hills of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales on February 3 last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Long Walk on March 1 2018
The Long Walk was covered in a layer of snow on March 1 last year (Steve Parsons/PA)
People walk their dogs on Blyth Beach in Northumberland on February 27 last year
Blyth Beach in Northumberland on February 27 last year looked a lot chillier (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Commuters walking in the snow on London Bridge on February 26 last year
And commuters made their way to work in the snow on London Bridge on February 26 last year (Steve Parsons/PA)
