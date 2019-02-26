Advertising
In Pictures: What a difference a year makes as Britain basks in warm weather
Monday was the warmest winter day on record.
As families frolic on the beach and sunbathers soak up the rays, it is an unusual scene for a British winter’s day.
And as temperatures topped 20C on Monday – making it the warmest winter day since records began – it was a far cry from this time last year when the Beast from the East brought cold weather and heavy snowfall.
Photos captured across Britain this week tell a very different story from the same week last year.
2019
2018
