In Pictures: Golden start as unusually warm spell continues
The country recorded its highest-ever winter temperature for a second day running on Tuesday.
More unusually warm temperatures are bathing the UK in sunshine after the warmest-ever winter day was recorded for a second time.
The mercury topped 20C (68F) in parts of west Wales on both Monday and Tuesday, a sharp contrast to the snow and ice that coated the UK in late February 2018 when the Beast from the East weather system bit hard.
