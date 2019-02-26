Advertising
Arthur’s Seat blaze sparks large emergency response in Edinburgh
Four fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle attended the blaze.
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Around 800 square metres of gorse is ablaze on the Salisbury Crags, with the flames visible across the city.
Two fire engines initially went to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.
They were later joined by another two along with an all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane.
Dozens of bystanders went to watch as firefighters tackled the blaze.
Police said Queen’s Drive was closed between Dynamic Earth and the Commonwealth Pool while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Many people took to social media to share images of the fire.
Advertising
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had received 197 calls about the fire by 8.30pm.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.