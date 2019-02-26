Menu

Arthur’s Seat alight as firefighters tackle gorse fire

UK News | Published:

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has received almost 200 calls about the blaze on Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh.

Arthur's Seat

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Around 800 square metres of gorse is ablaze on the Salisbury Crags.

Two fire engines from Edinburgh went to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, while an all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane was also sent to assist.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had received 197 calls about the fire by 8.30pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

