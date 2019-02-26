Around 220 sheep killed in lorry crash en route from Scotland to Birmingham

Around 220 sheep were killed when a lorry transporting the animals from Scotland to Birmingham overturned.

The crash happened on Monday night near Enterkinfoot in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police, rescue crews, vets and local farmers all assisted at the scene on the A76 south of Sanquhar.

Around half the sheep on the lorry died or were later put down, Police Scotland said.

We are appealing for witnesses following an RTC which closed the #A76 overnight. Crash happened around 10:50 PM last night (Monday 25th) near to Enterkinfoot, south of Mennock. The driver received minor injuries, however over 200 sheep onboard died. Road now open #DGRoads pic.twitter.com/yMGvoiXXjc — NithsdalePolice (@NithsdalePolice) February 26, 2019

The driver of the Wm Armstrong transporter, a 27-year-old man from Carlisle, was not seriously hurt and did not require hospital treatment.

The route was closed overnight for investigations, and officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 10.50pm. No other vehicles were involved.

A statement said: “At the time of the collision, 440 sheep were being transported to the Birmingham area and approximately 220 of the sheep died in the collision or were subsequently put down by local vets.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision involving the Scania HGV should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4406 of February 25.”