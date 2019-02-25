Two arrested in murder probe following death of 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 18-year-old in Sunderland.

Connor Brown was found behind The Borough pub, in the city centre, with injuries consistent with a stabbing at around 1.28am on Sunday, Northumbria Police said.

The teenager was rushed to hospital, but died a short while later, the force added, and two men, aged 19 and 20, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Connor Brown died from stab injuries (Northumbria Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: “This was a tragic incident that resulted in the death of a young man who had his entire life ahead of him.

“We are committed to determining the circumstances behind Connor’s death and a thorough investigation is ongoing as we look to bring those responsible to justice.

“We are not treating this as a random attack and I would like to reassure the community that we will leave no stone unturned in finding out the truth behind Connor’s death.”