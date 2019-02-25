Racist tirade air passenger will not face charges in the UK

A plane passenger who called a 77-year-old woman an “ugly black bastard” will not face criminal charges in the UK.

Essex Police confirmed on Monday that prosecutors have no authority to bring charges against David Mesher, who lives in Birmingham, over a racist rant he directed at Delsie Gayle on a flight from Barcelona to London in October.

The force said: “Following disturbing footage on social media we have completed a thorough investigation into reports a woman was subjected to racial verbal abuse on a stationary plane at Barcelona Airport.

“The incident took place on Friday, October 19, last year and was reported to us when the victim returned to the UK.

Officers from West Midlands Police leave a sheltered retirement housing block where Mr Mesher lived (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Although the offence did not happen within the jurisdiction of England or Wales, we conducted a thorough investigation and sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. They did not have the jurisdiction to advise on any charging decision.

“We have completed our inquiries as far as we are legally able to, given that the incident did not happen within our jurisdiction and are now in contact with the Spanish legal authorities so that they can determine how they wish to proceed.”

Footage recorded on flight FR015 from Barcelona to London Stansted on October 19 showed Mr Mesher calling Ms Gayle an “ugly black bastard”, and shouting “don’t talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow”.

Advertising

He was not removed from the flight and Mrs Gayle moved seats.

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain after the incident Mr Mesher apologised, denied he is racist and put the abuse down to “a fit of temper”.

But Ms Gayle and her daughter, Carol Gayle, rejected the apology.