Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

UK News | Published:

The crash happened in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, on Sunday evening.

A man has been killed in a crash in Co Londonderry.

The pedestrian, in his 30s, was struck by a car in Quilly Road in Coleraine on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm.

The road was closed overnight and reopened on Monday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

