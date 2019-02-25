Meghan admits to being ‘camera shy’ as she comforts nervous Shetland pony

The Duchess of Sussex has sympathised with a nervous Shetland pony she met at an equestrian centre – admitting she sometimes gets a little “camera shy”.

Meghan has been photographed throughout her career as an actress and even more so now she is a member of Britain’s Royal Family – but it appears even she sometimes recoils from the limelight.

Her admission came when the duke and duchess visited Morocco’s Royal Equestrian Club Dar Essalam in the capital Rabat, the country’s main equestrian venue.

The couple were there to learn more about the country’s developing programme of equine therapy for children with special needs, funded by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, who Harry and Meghan will have an audience with later.

They watched children, who have benefited from the Equine Assisted Therapy, grooming three Shetland ponies – Caramel, Xina, and Molly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chat to Patrick Alerini, whose private school in Rabat, Morocco brings autistic children for horse riding therapy at a prestigious riding club in the capital. pic.twitter.com/17cfGQzfns — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) February 25, 2019

“Has anyone got any carrots?” joked Harry, noticing that Molly was shaking. “She’s a bit nervous, this one,” he said.

Advertising

Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, joked: “Well, we all get a little camera shy, I understand.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet disabled young people grooming horses at the Royal Equestrian Club and hear how spending time with horses is a source of therapy for them. #RoyalVisitMorocco pic.twitter.com/o7orIy9efO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 25, 2019

When the couple first arrived they were introduced to Louis Broski, from Holland, the founder of the Centre Social Kariat in Sale, near Rabat, an organisation working with mentally and physically disabled young people.

Mr Broski, who has trained horses for more than 30 years, is one of the country’s leading figures in equine therapy.

Advertising

“It was a challenge,” he told them, “I started with one child, but now 16 years later we have 100 children. My aim is for all disabled children to be fully integrated into Moroccan society.”

The couple learned about the country’s developing programme of equine therapy for children with special needs (Hannah Mackay/PA)

“That is just so important, and this is just a gorgeous space you have here,” said Meghan, before being introduced to some of the young people Mr Broski brings to ride at the club.

Harry and Meghan met Ekram, 20, who has Down Syndrome, and began riding at the club a month ago. Speaking through a translator, the rider told them:

“I love the connection with the horses, it already makes me feel relaxed and more confident. And I like being outside, with nature.”

The Duke of Sussex during the visit (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan replied: “Wow, you’re very impressive. What an accomplished lady. I imagine it’s so therapeutic as well as meditative.”