Menu

Advertising

Man arrested after alleged sexual assaults

UK News | Published:

Two separate incidents are said to have taken place within 24 hours in Edinburgh.

Two police officers

A man has been arrested after two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in separate incidents.

Both incidents took place in the Little France area of Edinburgh within a 24 hour period.

The first woman, aged in her 30s, was allegedly assaulted at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

The second incident, which involved a woman in her 50s, happened shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Police said that a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News